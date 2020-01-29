Two down, eight to go

Greetings! Week two is done, with 8 more to go. Yep, we just finished legislative days 5 through 8. Here’s how week two went.
We had the joint memorial service recognizing the legislators who passed away in 2019. This is a very respectful service with the families invited and is followed by a reception in the Speakers’ Lobby put on by the Capitol Club.
Oh! The Capitol Club is legislators’ spouses who are in Pierre, or visiting Pierre, with their husbands and wives during Session. I really appreciate Marcia coming to Session with me each year, and I want to thank her and all the spouses who contribute to the Capitol Club’s efforts throughout Session.
- HB 1057. This bill prohibits elective sex reassignment procedures on minors. As mentioned last week, Rep. Fred Deutsch was the prime sponsor. I was a co-sponsor. It was heard before State Affairs Committee and we passed it 8-5. We did amend it 3 times!
- The first amendment takes the age of elective surgery from 18 to 16 years old.
- The second amendment dropped felony charges against the doctor doing the surgery to a misdemeanor.
- The third amendment released liability to anyone working for the doctor doing the surgery ie: nurses, anesthesiologists, ect.
- HB 1057 is now going down to the House floor where we will need a majority vote of at least 36 yeas to pass it over to the Senate.
In State Affairs Committee, we passed HB 1001, 1002 and 1003. These bills cleaned up duplication with the State Constitution and put the Legislature in compliance with our own rules. Basically, we took these items out of State Statute (law) and put it into our legislative rules, giving us more authority on how we are governed.
We also had much discussion in our Whip Groups, and during Caucus about our budget. I’m still standing firm on our State Statute (law) which would give teachers a 2% raise.
An item that might interest you regards all the state exemptions from paying any tax. Yep, 0% taxed. I’m told that there are 1.3 billion dollars in tax exempt accounts. I’m working on getting a list of all the “sacred cows” who don’t pay any tax. I personally think it’s time to at least look at this category. We’re beating our head against the wall to keep our state government going and trying to be fair and competitive with our employees and there is $1.3 billion in tax exemptions out there! Really?
Also, being not only an optimist, but a realist as well, I think our farm economy is going to really turn around. With the recent China trade agreement that’s going to increase soybean and hog prices, and the USMCA, United States Mexico and Canada trade agreements, this should be very good for our farmers and ranchers. Remember, if they start making a decent profit, it greatly benefits the entire state. I think everyone is aware that agriculture is our #1 industry, with tourism being #2.
Now in District 30, tourism is #1 and that leads to the 4th of July. Gov. Noem traveled to Washington D.C. to witness Pres. Trump signing the China trade deal. She took with her one hog producer and one soybean farmer. During President Trump’s speech, he singled out Gov. Noem in the crown and said that we ARE having 4th of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore and he is planning on attending. I’ve been impressed with the great rapport Gov. Noem has with our president. This relationship is a win-win for South Dakota.
Finally, I ended last week with dislike of the automated, paperless system we’re under in the legislature. Well, old caveman himself is coming around. Being a Majority Whip, I get the benefit of having an intern. As good fortune would have it, I got a sensational young man who is a junior at South Dakota State University. Go Jacks! His name is Derek Hill. Under his tutelage, he and I got my laptop humming with bills, bill sponsors, lobbyist information copies, and the like. See! There is hope for me!!
To the citizens of District 30 and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.