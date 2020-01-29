Two down, eight to go

In State Affairs Committee, we passed HB 1001, 1002 and 1003. These bills cleaned up duplication with the State Constitution and put the Legislature in compliance with our own rules. Basically, we took these items out of State Statute (law) and put it into our legislative rules, giving us more authority on how we are governed.

We also had much discussion in our Whip Groups, and during Caucus about our budget. I’m still standing firm on our State Statute (law) which would give teachers a 2% raise.

An item that might interest you regards all the state exemptions from paying any tax. Yep, 0% taxed. I’m told that there are 1.3 billion dollars in tax exempt accounts. I’m working on getting a list of all the “sacred cows” who don’t pay any tax. I personally think it’s time to at least look at this category. We’re beating our head against the wall to keep our state government going and trying to be fair and competitive with our employees and there is $1.3 billion in tax exemptions out there! Really?