UHRE: Racial quotas in law enforcement are emboldening offenders

MacArthur is clearly a leftist agenda-driven organization. Is their vision of “Justice Reform” what the citizens of Rapid City want? Is it beneficial to the well-being of our community? MacArthur is not accountable to the voters, yet they are driving policy decisions in our county criminal justice system. How will MacArthur leverage their Safety and Justice Challenge Network in the future? Since the advent of MacArthur’s influence on local law enforcement, we’ve seen a huge rise in vagrancy, property crime rates have skyrocketed, violent crime and murders like the brutal killing of Reta McGovern in her own home are far more common.

Criminals are emboldened to offend because they are more aware of the arrest restrictions and racial quotas imposed on law enforcement than the average citizens who become their victims.

The officials who have endangered our community for the money that comes with these grants have done so with confidence that “Official Immunity” will protect them from any repercussions from their poor decisions just like it protects law enforcement from liability for doing their jobs. Mayor Allender’s editorial will convince no one that the rising crime and deterioration of the community that they see with their own eyes is a figment of their imagination.

Maybe he’s the one imagining things.

Nick Uhre is a lifelong resident of Rapid City and business owner of Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers lounge and the Foothills Inn. In 2019, he became very concerned for the safety of my guests, the safety of my staff so I started asking questions which led me to the MacAuthor Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge Grant.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0