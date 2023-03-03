I am life-long Rapid City resident. My parents, my brothers and I, and my children have all attended RCAS schools. Someday, I hope to have grandchildren that will live close by and also attend our community’s public schools – but not in the same elementary or middle school buildings where my family and I attended. To be clear – the educators and staff were excellent, the buildings themselves are not.

When I worked for RCAS I became intimately aware of the many facilities issues in our district. As a communications professional, it was my job to share factual information with our community so that voters could make an educated decision when it came time to vote for or against the facilities bond issue. As a result of that experience, I have become very passionate about the district’s facility needs, which is why the Rapid City Area School Board’s decision to eliminate the Facilities Director position is extremely concerning to me.

For years, RCAS did its best to maintain facilities; however, there were a lot of band-aid, short-term fixes. Once the facilities position was created, and an individual with structural engineering experience was hired, the district had an in-house professional with the technical expertise to make the best use of district resources.

Projects to extend the life of existing facilities were successfully completed; some were award-winning. Additionally, this individual was able to oversee projects to ensure compliance with approved plans and specifications, which resulted in millions of dollars in savings to the district. This is not a job that can just be absorbed. It requires special education and years of training.

A growing body of research over the past century has consistently found that school facilities impact teaching and learning in profound ways. Yet I have seen state and local lawmakers overlook the impact facilities can play in improving outcomes for both teachers and students. While improving facilities comes at a financial cost, which includes hiring qualified facilities specialists, the benefits of such investments surpass the initial fiscal costs.

The reality is, some of RCAS’ facilities have seen improvements in recent years while others are just one HVAC system malfunction or major crack away from an emergency closure. Now is not the time to take resources away from such a critical need. It is short-sighted and will not serve students, staff or this community.

RCAS needs a position dedicated solely to ensuring that all district facilities are in optimal condition to support the educational program and school/community activities in a clean, well-maintained, and most importantly, safe environment.

Katy Urban is a former community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools.