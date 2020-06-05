Vision and leadership transforms

How do communities overcome their self-perception issues? How do communities bridge the often times Grand Canyon size gulfs of self-esteem? How do communities lift themselves up from past mistakes, false starts and the constant cadence of the naysayer’s drumbeat? The answer to each of those questions lies in two words – Vision and Leadership!

Vision has the ability to transcend the widest of gulfs, healing the sickest of communities, and sparking the renaissance of ideas and innovation. Vision can take a community that dares to dream big from the depths of the valley of nightmares to the mountaintop of dreams. Vision dares you to dream big, reach high, and raise the bar.

While any community can have lofty visions, the reality of the matter is few do. Most communities and leaders are stuck in the traditional minefields of failed strategies and policies that have in fact created many of the problems they are dealing with today. Those strategies and policies had their time and place; but like 8-track tapes and the shelves of comprehensive studies lining city hall, failure to change leaves them mired in the antiquated sameness of Neverland.