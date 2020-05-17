Vote for Main Street

Being business friendly is critical to growth. Communities that make it difficult for start-up or new businesses are simply left behind in today’s world. Those entrepreneurs will simply go to the next town that happens to be more business friendly to open their business there. City officials can create a one-stop business office that helps the potential startups and simplifies the entire process. Send the message to potential startups that your community is business friendly on all fronts.

Understanding the nature of higher paying jobs that accompany new businesses moving to town is what separates the true candidates from those blowing smoke. Companies relocating or start-ups offering those high-paying jobs are few and far between. Communities must come to the reality that courting those companies is, at best, high stakes poker. Communities that understand the slim odds of winning those few bids will have the upper hand. They have the upper hand because they understand that to improve their odds when competing with other communities in this high-stakes poker game, they must revitalize and transform their downtown. Companies simply don’t relocate to cities lacking community vibrancy, heart and soul. It is hard enough to retain workers as it is; they seek quality of life. This is something your community must provide for their employees to be relevant.