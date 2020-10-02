WARNE: Rapid City’s leaders face a historic opportunity

I graduated from Rapid City High School in 1959 then enrolled at the St. John’s McNamara School of Nursing. When my husband and I tried to rent a house near campus—just across “The Gap” from the Indian camp of my youth—the landlords refused. “We don’t rent to Indians,” they said. So, after graduation, my husband and I moved away and raised our family in Arizona. As happy as we were, I missed my people and my homeland.

When my husband passed away, I moved back to Rapid City. I now work for the SDSU College of Nursing and sit on the Council of Elders for Rapid City Community Conversations. I am an advisor to the Rapid City Indian Lands Project, a volunteer group that has been researching the Native history of Rapid City.

Much of the West Side was once part of the campus of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. The land centered around “Sioux San” and stretched from what is now Mountain View Road to Canyon Lake Park. In the late 1940s, Congress passed a law making that land available to the City, the school board, the National Guard, churches, and “needy Indians.”

Native people did not receive a single square inch. Instead, local leaders conspired to acquire it all. At the urging of non-Native residents of the West Side, the City ignored repeated requests by Native people for land for housing and related opportunities over many decades.