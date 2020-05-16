Water law for landowners and trespassers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most things in life are not free, but use and enjoyment of lakes, rivers, and streams in South Dakota often are. In this state water resources are held in trust by the state for all its citizenry. The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources regulates water use and makes sure that uses conform to the public interest. The government is the trustee of the waters.

Stemming from South Dakota’s sovereign authority and codified by statute, the public has a right to recreationally use water when that use conforms to “public purposes.” Public purposes are defined as boating, fishing, swimming, hunting, skating, picnicking, and similar activities.

Free use of public bodies is extended to the underlying bed (including dry bed) between the Ordinary High Water Mark and the Ordinary Low Water Mark, so long as the overlying water body is capable of recreational use. For navigable rivers and lakes, free use extends 50 feet landward from the Low Water Mark, so long as the distance does not extend past the High Water Mark.

The unique space between the High Water Mark and Low Water Mark also serves as a “right-of-way” when a publicly managed water body is used for public purposes. It is prudent for those using the water to have some understanding of the law to avoid trespassing on private land.