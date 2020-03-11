We need to care for all of our children

Recently, I experienced firsthand how much the adults at RCHS care. Teaching as a long-term substitute for a month gave me a clear view of the atmosphere in that building. I can tell you: caring abounds. From the administration, to the secretaries, to the custodians, cooks, security, to the teachers and the para-professionals, the message to the students is: “You matter, you are going to be supported, you are going to succeed.”

Walking the halls of that beautiful old building, I never saw a speck of litter, a smear of graffiti. Many of the students who come to this alternative school have been in schools that did not work for them and some became disenchanted with the system. That can be a difficult attitude to change. At RCHS students are proud of their school. They know it is a safe haven and they take care of it. Working with students, I was continually surprised at how many times I was thanked for the smallest gesture. Having taught for over forty years, I have seen every type of student imaginable and a wide spectrum of teenage behavior. RCHS students were remarkable: honest, witty, and ready to succeed. These are kids who can be themselves because the adults respect them. They know they will not be judged. This atmosphere does not just happen. A culture of caring has been carefully created and committed to by the adults in that school.