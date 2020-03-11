We need to care for all of our children

I read with interest RCJ’s article on RCHS (March 7, 2020). The last sentence, “If kids know there is one caring adult in their corner, they have a better chance of success,” should be written above the entrance of every school.
Recently, I experienced firsthand how much the adults at RCHS care. Teaching as a long-term substitute for a month gave me a clear view of the atmosphere in that building. I can tell you: caring abounds. From the administration, to the secretaries, to the custodians, cooks, security, to the teachers and the para-professionals, the message to the students is: “You matter, you are going to be supported, you are going to succeed.”
Walking the halls of that beautiful old building, I never saw a speck of litter, a smear of graffiti. Many of the students who come to this alternative school have been in schools that did not work for them and some became disenchanted with the system. That can be a difficult attitude to change. At RCHS students are proud of their school. They know it is a safe haven and they take care of it. Working with students, I was continually surprised at how many times I was thanked for the smallest gesture. Having taught for over forty years, I have seen every type of student imaginable and a wide spectrum of teenage behavior. RCHS students were remarkable: honest, witty, and ready to succeed. These are kids who can be themselves because the adults respect them. They know they will not be judged. This atmosphere does not just happen. A culture of caring has been carefully created and committed to by the adults in that school.
When the recent school bond issue was discussed, I sometimes felt that the real picture of RCHS was not clear. It seemed the message was that as RCHS was going to be an online school, the building was not needed. No. That wonderful old building has the warmth and heart the program needs. Sometimes one-on-0ne mentoring can be online, but the real relationship happens face-to-face. The students and staff currently have room for all types of learning configurations. These students aren’t housed in some type of afterthought or in a corner of one of our other large high schools. They know they are considered important by the adults who work with them. Because they are. These kids were caught as they slid through the cracks. They were scooped up and given a way to hang onto their education.
Time and again I watched the RCHS adults, especially the para-pros, working with students to give them strategies so they would no longer fail. Time and again I observed a student stop working, turn to the adult, and quietly say, “Thank you for helping me.”
My wish for this community is that we view all children as all our children. No matter what their side of town, no matter what they do, think, believe, or look like, if we can be the caring adults for all our children, we give a gift to our community and to ourselves. Rapid City High School shows us the way.
Krueger taught English/Language Arts for 28 years with RCAS. She also was a literacy coach toward the end of her career. She taught a total of 42 years, including Hot Springs, Vermillion, Denver, and Copperas Cove, Texas.