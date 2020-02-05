We need to have some serious discussions

This passed out of committee 8 to 5 and is up for floor vote. I need your input on this one. Either we keep the system we’re currently on and spring forward one hour in the spring and fall back one hour in the fall or we spring forward this spring and stay on daylight savings time year around. Please email me, “Yes I want permanent daylight savings time” or “No, I do not want permanent daylight savings time; I wish to keep the time system we are currently on.” So “yes” means a change to permanent daylight savings time, “no” means we keep the current system. Email me at tim.goodwin@sdlegislature.gov .

I initially signed on to this bill. Well, not signed on, but touched the computer screen. When it came before the House Chamber I just snapped. Here are my reasons for voting “nay.” The federal government just raised the smoking age to 21 so like good little sheep (baa baa), we just follow along lockstep. First, whatever happened to states’ rights? You know, the 10th amendment, “The power not delegating to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” There is no place in the Constitution about smoking, so it’s up to the states. The old scare tactic about not going along with the federal government will result in losing federal funding ie: take away our highway funds. Yikes! Better not take a chance, right? This is total bologna. Colorado passed legalization of recreational marijuana 7 years ago, which goes directly against federal law, and to date haven’t lost one dime of highway funds, or any other federal dollars for that matter. Now, I’m not promoting legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota, but I do think we need to stand up to the federal government, especially in issues like this that by the U.S. Constitution are our rights as a state.