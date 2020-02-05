We need to have some serious discussions

Greetings! Week 3 is done, completing legislative days 9 through 12. Here are a few highlights of the past week.
HB1057 This bill prohibits sex change in children until age 16.
It passed out of State Affairs Committee in Week 2 (8 to 5), and this past week, after a grueling 2-hour floor debate in the House Chamber, passed 46 to 23. I was hoping for a 2/3rds vote of 47 yeas, but 46 is a powerful passage.
HB1085 Provide permanent daylight savings time.
This passed out of committee 8 to 5 and is up for floor vote. I need your input on this one. Either we keep the system we’re currently on and spring forward one hour in the spring and fall back one hour in the fall or we spring forward this spring and stay on daylight savings time year around. Please email me, “Yes I want permanent daylight savings time” or “No, I do not want permanent daylight savings time; I wish to keep the time system we are currently on.” So “yes” means a change to permanent daylight savings time, “no” means we keep the current system. Email me at tim.goodwin@sdlegislature.gov .
HB1063 Prohibit sale of tobacco products to any person under age 21.
I initially signed on to this bill. Well, not signed on, but touched the computer screen. When it came before the House Chamber I just snapped. Here are my reasons for voting “nay.” The federal government just raised the smoking age to 21 so like good little sheep (baa baa), we just follow along lockstep. First, whatever happened to states’ rights? You know, the 10th amendment, “The power not delegating to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” There is no place in the Constitution about smoking, so it’s up to the states. The old scare tactic about not going along with the federal government will result in losing federal funding ie: take away our highway funds. Yikes! Better not take a chance, right? This is total bologna. Colorado passed legalization of recreational marijuana 7 years ago, which goes directly against federal law, and to date haven’t lost one dime of highway funds, or any other federal dollars for that matter. Now, I’m not promoting legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota, but I do think we need to stand up to the federal government, especially in issues like this that by the U.S. Constitution are our rights as a state.
Also, I think we need a serious discussion about at what age a person is considered an adult. At age 18 you can vote, join the military, and fight and die for your country, plus a laundry list of other responsibilities as an adult. Now you can’t make a tobacco use decision or an alcohol decision because we the legislature in this state say that the 18 to 20-year-old isn’t mature enough to decide that?!? Seriously???
I argued these points on the House floor, only to be defeated 43 to 24, with 3 absent.
I see this time after time. All legislators take an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the state of South Dakota, and then many of them vote as if their oath meant nothing to them. Sorry for going off on a tangent on this, but I hope that you can see HB 1063 is more than denying smoking until age 21.
Well, that got me so worked up that I have run out of space, so I better end here. Remember to email me your opinion on permanent daylight savings time.
To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.