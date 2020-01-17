We should all demand better

A few weeks ago I had a newspaper reporter reach out to me on an investigative follow up to my then most recent blog that was published in several newspapers across the state as an opinion editorial. He was curious about the governor's comments about internet in Mellette, SD and had gone on an online streaming service to review her comments about the lack of high-speed internet in Mellette, but he could not find it. I was out of the office at the time and thought I would look into it the next day and point him in the right direction and to the right time said comments were made. But...they were no longer in the address that is published online. I think my voice is being heard.

Now I'm going to take you on a short adventure that I myself took this morning. Some kind soul (she knows who she is) has been leaving a copy of our local newspaper in the office in the morning that is delivered for our high school classes. I noticed a large picture of Governor Noem on the front page and I began reading the article that was published below it on her State of the State Address. I would say that the perusal was perfunctory at best and I quickly reached Continued on 9A. Something else on the front page caught my eye: Burrito bowls. There was an article about burrito bowls and included a recipe, when I got to Continued on 9A I quickly turned the pages and finished the burrito article. I then sent a message to a friend who is coming over for Super Bowl asking if he would like burrito bowls on the menu. He did, and told me he planned to bring spicy jalapeno pinwheels (but not for the kids, just plain for them). My wife agreed as well. I finished the article on the State of the State Address. And went about my daily duties.