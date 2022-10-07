WEAVER: SD GOP bylaws should remain unchanged

The proposal to amend the SD Republican Party bylaws made at the last meeting of the South Dakota GOP Central Committee is more profound than some may think.

The state party leadership wants to strip the power to elect Republican nominees for Constitutional offices, from the precinct level delegates who attend the State Republican Convention and instead have those candidates run on the Primary ballot.

If that change in the bylaws were adopted, the precinct committeemen, committeewomen, and local party officials who vote on Constitutional office nominees at the state convention would be reduced simply to “worker bees” at the beck and call of the state party leadership. Voting to nominate the Republican candidates for Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State is the only real power those positions have.

On the surface, this proposal seems democratic. The Party leaders promoting it argue that all registered Republicans would nominate candidates for those offices, but most voters at-large are not active in the functions of the party and few are familiar with the people who run for those offices, let alone their record of service to Republican ideals. In that scenario, only candidates with buckets of money are likely to succeed in a primary race. Precinct workers, on the other hand, are more familiar with all candidates, their character, and their record.

GOP party leadership controls the campaign purse strings and doles out money to the candidates they choose to help. In the past, GOP leaders have honored a ‘stay neutral’ policy in Republican primary elections, but that policy has not been honored in recent election cycles. South Dakota state and federal office holders have used their “anonymous” political action committees (PACs) to support favored Republican candidates in primary elections. The money pouring into select primary campaign coffers from state and national Republican PACs has swayed primary elections across the state.

The lack of leadership neutrality is the main reason that the duty of choosing the Republican nominees for constitutional offices should remain with the precinct committeemen and women. They are the active participants in the South Dakota Republican Party and are directly elected by Republicans in their precincts, the smallest political subdivision. If the SD Republican Party bylaws are changed as proposed, a South Dakota Republican Convention would be an unnecessary exercise. Precinct level delegates would retain only a minor influence on the Party Platform, which, in the scheme of things, means little. Once a Republican wins office in our state, they only ones who have been willing to hold them accountable to the Republican Platform are the convention delegates. There’s the rub.

Ironically, several years ago the job of selecting party nominees for Constitutional office nominees was given to the precinct level positions to encourage more active participation in the party at the precinct level. Now, party officials want to take away the voice of the grassroots, but not the work.

Precinct committeemen and women must oppose this elitist action if they want to be more than irrelevant party ‘worker bees’ with no power of leadership.

Joel Weaver is the Republican committeeman for Precinct 5-3 in Rapid City.