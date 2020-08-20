WELCH: Standing for equity and justice

Just after 4 p.m., in a non-violent action, we gathered in a circle to pray as others blocked the road to Mount Rushmore with vans. The action was designed to halt traffic headed to Mount Rushmore for the speaking engagement of the sitting US President. Protesters were met with anger and hatred by Trump supporters who were now blocked from attending the event. At that moment it was clear that the police and Trump supporters were going to try to escalate the situation, so my partner, Nick Hernandez and I took our children up on a hillside to observe the protest from a safe distance. What we then witnessed was a beautiful display of action, organizing, support and leadership. Unfortunately, our children also witnessed Trump supporters yelling hateful things to the protesters like “Go back to where you came from,” systemically oblivious to the irony of saying that to the Indigenous peoples of this land.

In the midst of the hatred being spewed, a National Guard unit showed up in full riot gear and stood with the escalating Trump supporters, as if protecting them from the peaceful protesters they pushed forward against an unarmed, non-violent crowd. Almost immediately the National Guard used pepper balls which dispersed through the air and even those of us sitting high up on a hillside started coughing. As the peaceful blockade continued, armed national guardsmen in full riot gear and loaded rifles snuck up behind us on the hillside where other elders, children, and observers also sat. One guardsman was spotted chambering a load in his rifle as they shouted at us to move off the hill onto the road. The violent ones that day were clearly the overzealous national guards protecting the Trump supporters and utilizing trained scare tactics of white supremacy. Although we wanted to stay, it was time for us to take our boys home before things escalated further. As we headed off the hill, Nick Tilsen, who had been trying to negotiate with the National Guard, came over to us. He wanted to make sure our sons were safe and said to them, “Thanks for coming nephews. We’re defending our homelands for the next generation and you should be proud you were here today”.