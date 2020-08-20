WELCH: Standing for equity and justice

“We are not just fighting against a system — we are building a new system, a new world, that is just and fair for everyone.” Those were the words Nick Tilsen shared upon his release from jail on bond July 6 after the peaceful protest in the Black Hills.
On July 3, I woke up ready to write another grant proposal for an Indigenous organization. That has often been my role as a white person, working behind the scenes to support Indigenous organizations that are building new systems. However, as a white person committed to liberation and systemic change, I know how important it is to break down unjust systems in order to create equitable ones. I knew that we needed to be at the protest in the Black Hills to show our support that day.
My partner and I are the parents of two Lakota boys (ages 6 and 3), and we thought it was important for them to experience firsthand peaceful resistance, defending against unjust issues and protecting their unceded and traditional homelands as the next generation of Lakota boys. In that thought, we loaded up the boys and headed to the Black Hills. Just outside the town of Keystone, South Dakota we joined our friends, relatives and supportive allies ready to protest in the beautiful He Sapa (Black Hills). We stood as one, with our collective statements and non-violent action to share our significant message of truth. There were children, teens, and elders, people of all ages, everyone had a role to play. People made signs, sang prayer songs, and stood with each other peacefully to defend the Black Hills and speak out against white supremacy.
Just after 4 p.m., in a non-violent action, we gathered in a circle to pray as others blocked the road to Mount Rushmore with vans. The action was designed to halt traffic headed to Mount Rushmore for the speaking engagement of the sitting US President. Protesters were met with anger and hatred by Trump supporters who were now blocked from attending the event. At that moment it was clear that the police and Trump supporters were going to try to escalate the situation, so my partner, Nick Hernandez and I took our children up on a hillside to observe the protest from a safe distance. What we then witnessed was a beautiful display of action, organizing, support and leadership. Unfortunately, our children also witnessed Trump supporters yelling hateful things to the protesters like “Go back to where you came from,” systemically oblivious to the irony of saying that to the Indigenous peoples of this land.
In the midst of the hatred being spewed, a National Guard unit showed up in full riot gear and stood with the escalating Trump supporters, as if protecting them from the peaceful protesters they pushed forward against an unarmed, non-violent crowd. Almost immediately the National Guard used pepper balls which dispersed through the air and even those of us sitting high up on a hillside started coughing. As the peaceful blockade continued, armed national guardsmen in full riot gear and loaded rifles snuck up behind us on the hillside where other elders, children, and observers also sat. One guardsman was spotted chambering a load in his rifle as they shouted at us to move off the hill onto the road. The violent ones that day were clearly the overzealous national guards protecting the Trump supporters and utilizing trained scare tactics of white supremacy. Although we wanted to stay, it was time for us to take our boys home before things escalated further. As we headed off the hill, Nick Tilsen, who had been trying to negotiate with the National Guard, came over to us. He wanted to make sure our sons were safe and said to them, “Thanks for coming nephews. We’re defending our homelands for the next generation and you should be proud you were here today”.
Our children were able to witness a beautiful, nonviolent, and well-organized protest. We were able to witness a moment of important resistance across years of transformation that Nick Tilsen has led in the traditional homelands of the Lakota People, in the state of South Dakota, and throughout the U.S. For over a decade, Nick Tilsen has led the creation of new systems that are better for everyone and are rooted in equity and justice. In the words of Nick Tilsen, “We want to transform all these systems of oppression to put the decision making power into the hands of the people whom that power was taken from over time”. We are proud to be a supportive family in the movement for equity and justice and we are proud to have experienced such a powerful day in the homelands of the Lakota.
Liz Welch is the Founder and Principal of Emergence LLC. Liz is also a Managing Director at the Population Change Institute.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!