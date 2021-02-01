WESTRA: Broadband for the next generation

Preserving the rural way of life should mean no one has to make the choice of choosing modern technology on one hand and life in their hometown on the other. That’s why during this Legislative Session, Governor Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development proposed a $100 million investment to permanently close the broadband gap in South Dakota.

Today, roughly 135,000 South Dakotans still don’t have access to reliable broadband. Our healthcare workers, students, teachers, business owners, professionals, farmers and ranchers have all been affected. Some have even had to sacrifice staying competitive as they remained home to use insufficient internet, while others had no internet at all.

We’ve been hard at work to fix this gap. During the last two years, the state has invested $10 million and $6.6 in CARES money to improve broadband in South Dakota. This $16.6 million has leveraged substantial federal and private investment, bringing the total investment in broadband in the state to $88.2 million. But we still have a lot of work to do.