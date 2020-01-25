Why are Republicans supporting government control?

As an American and as a Republican, I am surprised and disappointed that so many of my fellow Republicans, led by Representative Fred Deutsch, have again decided to move against transgender South Dakotans by introducing and co-sponsoring the anti-transgender bill HB 1057. Why these Republican legislators would again support more government control of our lives and repeat history, I don’t know.
Sadly, South Dakota has developed a national reputation for anti-transgender legislation in the past several years since Representative Deutsch and other Republicans tried to legislate South Dakota’s restrooms and locker rooms. Their doing so frightened many conservatives and liberty-loving people across the country into calling Governor Dennis DauGaard’s office and ask him to veto that bill. I know this because I was one of those phone-calling conservatives and when I spoke with Governor Daugaard’s staff - I shared my background as a fellow Republican, that I happen to be transgender and why anti-transgender bills were un-Republican, un-American and not conservative.
HB1057 is a dangerous bill that is built on more trickery and sleight of hand than Lando Calrissian used when he lost his Millennium Falcon to Han Solo in a game of cards. First off, this bill relies on a lack of logic or reality. The bill’s sponsors (and the lobbyists pushing for its passage) rely heavily on the canard that transgender children and teens can and will receive gender confirmation surgeries (or the ugly term “sex changes”). Nothing could be further from the truth as transgender youth are prohibited from surgical gender changes according to medical standards governed by WPATH and endorsed by the American Medical Association and many other long-time accredited medical organizations. No surgeon operating with a legal medical license within the United States would perform such surgeries on children. It just doesn’t happen.
Secondly, before puberty, transgender children are only recommended to transition socially from one gender to another gender – if they are found, after counseling, to actually be transgender. Social transition means simply adjusting a child’s clothing wardrobe, hair style, choice of toys and maybe their name with the permission of their parents or guardians while under the supervision of licensed medical and counseling professionals. A transgender child wanting and needing to socially transition won’t be saying “I’m really a girl or I’m really a boy” on a whim. They will say these phrases consistently and persistently, while pushing back on being put into the gender box they were born into. It should be a parent’s decision of whether they will seek medical assistance with their child. Not a government entity usurping a parent’s rights, let alone the child’s own rights.
This goes for teenagers, too. Puberty blockers are used to help adolescent transgender children delay the effects of puberty until they are ready to make a decision about their own bodies. For many transgender people, experiencing puberty in the wrong gender can be catastrophic. HB 1057 would take away the medical care of young transgender South Dakotans to live authentically as the gender that they actually are and instead force them to live a life as someone they aren’t supposed to be.
Lastly, what bills like HB 1057 say is that transgender and LGBTQ people and families are not welcome in South Dakota. Do South Dakota legislators really want to force families to move to other states in order to protect and help their kids? Do these same legislators want to tell our nation that the home of Mount Rushmore does not treat everyone equally and will criminalize medical personnel treating children in order to save their lives? As a transgender person, I assure you that the care any young, transgender South Dakotan would receive today would have been most welcome by many in my Generation X and the Baby Boomer generation. And many more of us would be alive today as well.
I ask the South Dakota Legislature to vote down HB 1057 when it comes for a vote. If that fails to happen, then Governor Kristi Noem must veto this bill in order to protect transgender children and not strip parents and families of their rights to seek medical services for their children.
Jennifer Williams is a Republican Committeewoman in New Jersey, was the first openly transgender Delegate to the Republican National Convention (2016) and recently became the first transgender major party candidate for the New Jersey General Assembly (2019).