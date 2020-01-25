Why are Republicans supporting government control?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Secondly, before puberty, transgender children are only recommended to transition socially from one gender to another gender – if they are found, after counseling, to actually be transgender. Social transition means simply adjusting a child’s clothing wardrobe, hair style, choice of toys and maybe their name with the permission of their parents or guardians while under the supervision of licensed medical and counseling professionals. A transgender child wanting and needing to socially transition won’t be saying “I’m really a girl or I’m really a boy” on a whim. They will say these phrases consistently and persistently, while pushing back on being put into the gender box they were born into. It should be a parent’s decision of whether they will seek medical assistance with their child. Not a government entity usurping a parent’s rights, let alone the child’s own rights.

This goes for teenagers, too. Puberty blockers are used to help adolescent transgender children delay the effects of puberty until they are ready to make a decision about their own bodies. For many transgender people, experiencing puberty in the wrong gender can be catastrophic. HB 1057 would take away the medical care of young transgender South Dakotans to live authentically as the gender that they actually are and instead force them to live a life as someone they aren’t supposed to be.