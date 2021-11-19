WOOD: Small Business Saturday a factor in economic recovery

Locally owned small businesses are the heartbeat of America’s cities and towns – this holds especially true for South Dakota where 99 percent of businesses are considered small. For most businesses, the last quarter of the calendar year – to include the holiday season – makes or breaks revenue needed to stay operational. In the past decade, celebrating Small Business Saturday evolved into an American tradition following the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, November 27th is Small Business Saturday and with stores kicking off the holiday shopping season, there’s great opportunity to show appreciation to local small businesses that continue to navigate through and recover from economic ripples brought on by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the critical role small businesses play in our daily lives. Beyond providing needed goods and services, the in-person and relationship building experience between business owners, employees, and consumers became even more appreciated over the past few months. Being together – to shop and engage in person – after experiencing months of pandemic distress and separation – offers a nostalgic sweetness and normalcy.

To this day, brick-and-mortar businesses ornately decorate and promote their best deals of the year in hopes of luring shoppers. However, during the pandemic, online shopping skyrocketed and became habitual for many consumers. Recent surveys indicate that over 80 percent of Americans now make regular online purchases throughout the year. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, many small businesses struggled to find new ways to compete with mega online shopping sites, and large retailers that remained open during the pandemic. There is a silver lining to the pandemic – it helped to shape small business presence in the virtual space. Small businesses innovated the way they promote and sell their products and services. Many pivoted their operations and embraced the digital space by adding convenient retail websites and cellular applications to augment their onsite commerce. Some businesses also reintroduced traditional customer service practices like providing personalized one-on-one assistance, and locally produced niche items found nowhere else including online.

In addition to providing the goods and services consumers rely on, small businesses remain a stable job creator and contribute substantially to the tax base, non-profits, and charitable organizations. South Dakota’s 90,000 small businesses continue to generate two of every three net new jobs and deliver essential goods and services in rural and urban areas. Over 210,000 South Dakotans are employed by small businesses.

Each year Small Business Saturday provides a huge boost to the U.S. economy when over 100 million consumers spend more than $20 billion at small shops and local restaurants. With increased consumer confidence in the economy, and a waning pandemic, this year’s Small Business Saturday promises to be even bigger and brighter. As the voice of America’s entrepreneurs, the U.S. Small Business Administration celebrates this nation’s 36 million small businesses that still ignite our local economies. On November 27th and throughout this holiday season, whether shopping in-person or online, making the choice to support small businesses is an investment towards securing the future of local communities.

Jaime Wood serves as the SBA South Dakota District Director based in Sioux Falls and oversees SBA programs and services across the state.

