WRIGHT: Questions for the RCAS School Board

I have a few issues I wish to discuss, the rejection of the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative contract, the banning of books, and vowing personal action against school staff.

First, the BHSS contract, why are you not renewing something that greatly helps the underserved and at risk population of Rapid City? With this vote and the vote against the ELL grant this fall, it seems the board is very against the poor and at risk population. Also, how can it be approved with only two out of seven voting yes? I understand two members were absent but that is not even close to the majority.

Mr. Doney, why did you abstain? As your constituents, we deserve our members to actually participate or at least offer a valid reason why they are abstaining.

Mrs. Thomas, you have voted every year to approve this contact, no questions asked. What is different this year? Also, as a Board member and especially as the President, it is your job to read and understand the agenda before the meetings. Rejecting something because you didn’t take the time to understand it is unprofessional and honestly makes the board look dysfunctional. It’s embarrassing to the city as a whole.

Please approve the contract, the services provided are invaluable.

On to the conversation about the books. How can you allow a person from the general public to accuse staff of “manipulation” by simply doing their job and having books stocked? They also discussed grooming with thinly veiled hints the staff member was grooming. That appears to be slander and the Board allowed it and supported it. The library should be stocked with books of all backgrounds, beliefs, subjects, etc, that is the point of the library. Banning books is what fascist and authoritarian dictators have done in the past.

I thought freedom of choice was key.

Mr. Doney broke procedures to speak on a personal note about the topic. That is not allowed. It is also appalling that Mr. Doney threaten to take action against a staff member for strictly doing their job. Complaints against staff should follow protocols and board members cannot promise action against the staff.

Please do not take personal action against staff, especially if their are just doing their job. Please do not ban books. And please approve the BHSS contract.

Janel Wright is a longtime resident of Rapid City, a RCAS alum, and a mom of two children currently in the RCAS system.

