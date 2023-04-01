The government helps provide housing for people who are indigent; it’s those still working, who earn just enough to live but not enough for rent, who end up out in the cold. The assumption that someone must have made “bad decisions during their lifetime” if they can’t afford $1,000+ dollars of rent per month is absurd.

The "Ivory Tower" in which my wife and I live was totally paid for before we retired. We were able to do so because of deciding to complete our education (totally self-paid for) and to work hard to earn the money to fulfill our needs.

LGBTQ+ people have been part of the human population forever. Why are people, especially legislators, so afraid of them today? Taking aim at vulnerable, minority populations because they can is simply cowardice on their part.

Our country has a big problem with false-truths. America used to hold facts, truth and morality in high regard but now we can only call something "not true" instead of calling it what it really is... a lie!

A writer's solution to school shootings is the media should pretend it didn't happen. And by his term of "soft target" he means 7-year-old girls blown to bits.