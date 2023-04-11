Why do they have to wait until the large animals in Pennington County starve to death before they actually do anything about the owner?

In all the controversy over the old Sioux San Hospital building, I never heard the rationale for demolishing it. Was it structurally unsound? Why wasn't it repurposed for use by the Lakota community? What is the reason for its destruction?

Let me put the conspiracy to rest — NO ONE goes to college for 4 years, often gets a master's, observes, student teaches and gets certified all so they can corrupt kids. If you don't want highly trained professionals to teach your kids, okie-dokie, pull your kids and do it yourself, I'm sure your 10 minutes on Google will explain more than learning actual curriculum and pedagogy.

Let’s focus on basics of government: law enforcement, roads, schools. The social problems belong to charities.

I find it curious that drop boxes are appropriate for taxes, but not for votes.