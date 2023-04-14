Beautiful weather brings everyone out to do yard work, and Rapid City Clean Up Day will be next Saturday. Seems like the only thing missing is that the neighborhood drop off sites for yard waste won't be open until May 1. What's with that?

Has anyone tried calling the County Treasurer's Office lately? After 25 attempts over three days, it seems like the only answer one gets is a recording that says to call back later because they are much too busy to take calls. I thought that they changed their hours to improve service, not to escape it.

I would like to see Dusty Johnson back off of his legislation that would make the poor of the poorest jump through more hoops to get the help they need that has already been approved. I'm sure he much appreciates the high quality health insurance provided for him and his family via his Government job.

Calls again renewed for gun law reforms after mass shooting in (insert name of city/school here).