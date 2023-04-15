A 4-day work week has PROVEN through numerous real life enactments to be cost-saving, effective, efficient, and positively impactful on employees (not to mention in schools). "We've always done it that way" is the worst possible reason to ever do anything — if you can't get to the courthouse during the week, it wouldn't matter if they're closed any of those days.

In response to Thursday’s contributor, home and auto insurance rates are increasing because of the increasing costs to repair homes and vehicles — even if you don’t file a claim (at lot of other people are). If you’re upset with your current insurance carrier, do something about it and shop around.

I request you spend a couple of hours in a the school system interacting with the students, teachers, administrators, coaches, custodians, everyone involved with your student, while you are working. Aside from teaching and working to make sure your kids get a good education, they are parenting! You wouldn’t believe the amount of parenting that gets administered in the schools on a day-to-day basis. If you don’t think they know who is doing a good job parenting in the home, you are mistaken!

Why are the DUI laws so liberal in South Dakota? Is this to protect the "lawmakers" in Pierre?