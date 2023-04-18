My husband went to the register of deeds to get our license plates three times only to find a line reaching out the door. Since we live out of town, this was very frustrating. Obviously, the four days a week is not working for the public who pays for these positions. Our county has grown by leaps and bounds so this is not the time to have less days for the public. If you want your employees to have four days a week, stagger them. Please go back to five days a week.