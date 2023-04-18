My guess is that those who complain the most about "voter fraud" have never volunteered to serve on an election board. Volunteer and learn the truth.
My husband went to the register of deeds to get our license plates three times only to find a line reaching out the door. Since we live out of town, this was very frustrating. Obviously, the four days a week is not working for the public who pays for these positions. Our county has grown by leaps and bounds so this is not the time to have less days for the public. If you want your employees to have four days a week, stagger them. Please go back to five days a week.
Pennington County offices are open from 7am to 6pm Monday through Thursday. That is 44 hours. The employees work 10 hour shifts, 40 hours per week. Stop trying to mislead the public.
Our country has a good basis of medical science that leads to objective decisions in the best interest of our citizens. It has become a real problem that judges and politicians override this evidence because it is an inconvenient truth to them.