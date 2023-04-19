Why have my healthcare decisions become a concern of the elected officials?

RIP Mr. Seiler. We could have had a real Attorney General.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a special section of the newspaper or the TV news highlighting students of academic excellence, fine arts achievements, or community service instead of only the kids signing on to a school to play with a ball?

It is so humorous to read the Two Cents articles that only the Republicans are bad. I think the writer(s) show absolute prejudice. I am an independent. I see both sides who do what they want and criticize the “other side”. Open your eyes.

Surprise. Surprise. The new social studies deal will be adopted. Doesn’t matter what educators want. Doesn’t matter what is good for the students. Only matters what Noem and her posse want.

I find it to be a travesty that a person who gets convicted of molestation (of their own child no less), will spend less time in jail than someone who has a 1/2 lb. of cannabis with intent to sell. Protect the Children, my tail. Time to get our priorities straight. This justice system disgusts me, and it should you as well.