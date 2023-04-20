The new city logo should include a bunch of potholes to more accurately reflect our city! Shame on our city leaders for spending time and money on a new logo instead of fixing our crumbling streets.

I can see why a person might be skeptical of enacting new gun restrictions, but doing nothing seems like a certain approach that will maintain the high level of gun deaths we have. I would like to do something to help protect life.

Instead of forgiving student debt, which is voluntary, how about forgiving medical debt?

I am 76. In my lifetime there is only one foreign soil incursion we have made that makes sense. It is in the Ukraine. The Sunday headline "U.S. Strengthens Ties with Vietnam" says it all.

I'm glad that Governor Noem's two-year-old granddaughter has a shotgun, a rifle and a horse named Sparkles. Now the Governor should work on getting healthcare and affordable daycare for the rest of South Dakota's two-year-olds.