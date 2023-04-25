Thank you Mayor Allender for your city logo letter. Things can get messed up and your letter helped me understand and sort it out.

A big thank you to all the volunteers who scoured the city picking up trash for Clean Up week. They made Rapid City look even more beautiful. Now let’s all do our part to keep it that way.

If people would redirect their energy from just looking at and complaining about things… and make the EFFORT to figure out HOW to make things better…this world would be a much better place for all.

It’s too bad that they had to tear down the Sioux San hospital. One - because I think it be a historical building but that building could have been turned into something else like low income apartments. It was still a solid building.

Making good lifestyle choices is important to good health but not a guarantee of good health. Even assuming sufficient intelligence and income to enable good choices, there are a myriad number of medical problems, like type one diabetes, that are very expensive and not curable by excellent lifestyle choices.