Congratulations to the Performing Arts students and staff of Rapid City Central High for their outstanding production of the musical “Frozen.”

Mr. Dyvig was my science teacher at West Junior High in Rapid City in the late 1960's, he was the cool fun teacher. Congrats Mr. Dyvig on all you have achieved and accomplished.

Why would anyone in their right mind buy a two year old granddaughter a shotgun?

I fail to understand why the people in South Dakota Government are influenced by out of state interests, that really do not apply to the people of South Dakota.

Watching what unfolded in reference to the proposed Social Studies platform was nothing short of a dictatorship. Looks like in South Dakota, the people do NOT rule. Noem's personal out-of-state hires are the ones trying to indoctrinate.

Come on Rapid City, we can do better cleaning up our creek. We live in great beauty here in the Hills, we all need to do better with the trash especially along Rapid Creek. Our city employees should not have to do it all. If you are walking/biking the path, take a bag or 2 and gather the trash and recyclables. Mother Earth/God will be pleased and so will all of us.