Year round politics and football. Please stop.

The mayor seems very prickly and thin-skinned about questions over the time and money spent on a new city logo. Why did the city hire a workplace culture strategist? What a waste of tax dollars.

Keeping Rapid City clean is going to be a continuing challenge, due in part to the Legislature's "Ban the Ban" law that prohibits local control. The Legislature effectively made plastic bags the State's official litter.

Kevin McCarthy's budget "proposal" includes a 22% cut to the Veterans Administration. Inevitably, that would mean closing the VA hospital in Hot Springs. Is Dusty Johnson willing to go along with this nonsense?

Come on Rapid City apartment builders. Show some class and make these new buildings look more appealing than the boring, cracker box buildings we now see. These look more like dull military barracks than residences that invite interested newcomers to our beautiful Black Hills community. Also, plant some trees and shrubs.