Your Two Cents for April 25

Thank you Mayor Allender for your city logo letter.  Things can get messed up and your letter helped me understand and sort it out.

Your Two Cents for April 26

Congratulations to the Performing Arts students and staff of Rapid City Central High for their outstanding production of the musical “Frozen.”

Your Two Cents for April 21

Four days a week works just fine and makes sense - you can get your license plates renewed in under 5 minutes online 24/7/365 or at several ki…

