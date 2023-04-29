I love Dark Sky week! Thank you Steve Allender and let’s turn off the lights.

Thank you to the SD Citizens for Liberty for sponsoring the mayoral candidate forum at the Ramkota. Very informative, interesting, at times entertaining, and efficiently run. Great job.

While celebrating 'Dark Sky Week', I would recommend reading the recently published 'The Dark Sky Manifesto’ by Johan Eklof, which describes how the lack of darkness is among the greatest, and most alarming, causes of species decline. Nocturnal species, which number a surprising percentage of life on earth, depend on true darkness for procreation.

It was impressive how people and organizations came together to talk about the need and future of sports facilities in the Rapid City area. There is no question there is a need. However, with Rapid City gaining population, there will be a need for improved and more schools. By putting off (this issue) the people of Rapid City are going to have to vote for a big bond issue in the future. Maybe the need for schools is the greater need.

Hurray for Dark Sky week. I wish my neighbors would be more cognizant of that and at least dim and use motion detection on their extremely bright security lights that impose on our enjoyment in our yard.