The fact that none of the area high schools participated in the recent West River science fair indicates they aren’t committed to STEM education. Our nation needs more scientists and engineers, and our schools should be encouraging students to be involved in those fields.

City says, shovel your sidewalks. Residents say, clean your streets.

When RCJ started this feedback opportunity, “Two Cents” was an appropriate title. However, now it should be called “Missed The Point!”

Many educated people in today’s economy cannot purchase a home because wages have not kept up with expenses. And what about all the essential workers like child-care providers, CNAs, and grocery store employees who struggle to put a roof over their heads and food on the table? Are these the hard-working people who’ve made bad choices?

The "presumption of innocence" is our right, even if it is utilized many, many times by one particular person.