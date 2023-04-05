It is time that all politicians be voted out of office. We need people that will work for the people of the country. This is in all offices — town to the president.

To those on the right who want to take our economy to the brink of disaster because they don't understand what raising the debt limit actually means, read yesterday's RCJ. "An increase in the debt limit doesn't authorize new federal spending — it only allows borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved."

It’s amazing that one can only see in tunnel vision. Presumption of innocence is and should be given to every United States citizen as many times as needed. However, it doesn’t mean that they are innocent each and every time. This claim is made by many on both sides of the aisle whether it is true or not.

Oh, I see. Presumption of innocence is a thing unless YOU think the person is guilty. Then it’s not.