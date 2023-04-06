Thanks to my neighbor and an unknown good Samaritan that may live in my neighborhood. My neighbor cleaned most of the snow off my driveway yesterday afternoon with his snow blower. This morning while I was out trying to shovel the snow from around my curbside mailbox and also shovel snow pushed across the end of my drive by the city when they plowed the Cul-de-Sac, a gentleman on a skid loader with a scoop on the front came to my rescue and removed the snow with a few deft strokes and stacked it up on parts of my yard where the moisture may be beneficial. I also appreciate the city plow driver that cleaned most of the street and wish there was some way to clean the Cul-de-Sac without blocking driveways.