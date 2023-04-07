They live among us: my neighbor is a snow plow driver for the city. The past mornings I will see his vehicle leave in the 3:30 AM time frame and coming home again at 6:30 PM at night. We thank all of those involved in providing the services to us as residents of this city, county and state.

Four plows came through our neighborhood today. Roads were already clear from mag water and sunshine. All one did was pile snow at the ends of the driveways on our street.

When you put yourself in the public eye, you should expect to get scrutinized, and you shouldn't be surprised if you get called (out) for anything wrong that you might have done.

I am perplexed that there have been so few comments on the Pennington County office being closed on Fridays. Since many of us work five, six, and sometimes seven days a week, and consideration for ranchers and ag producers, County Offices being closed on Fridays is not fair and in reality discriminates against our area's hard working men and women.