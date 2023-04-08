Thank you to the RC parks department staff for doing such swift work to clear the sidewalks so the walkers and runners can “do their thing” on the bike path. Your efforts are appreciated.

According to the article in the Journal on 4/6 the final selection of books in school libraries is made by library media specialists. Reputable, unbiased, professionally prepared selection aids are used to guide them in their selections. This information of who and what these reputable and unbiased aids are need to be made public at the next school board meeting.

Nice to see our taxpayer dollars being used for rebranding.

Many of the contributors to this forum are constantly complaining about the leadership and administration of all levels of government. This is their right and responsibility. However, perhaps it is time they put their name on a ballot (or back someone who will) and put their money where their mouth is.

Referencing yesterday's Two Cents: All us taxpayers are irritated about the 4-day work week that they put in place. Could be staggered internally and still be open for business 5 days during the week.