Why doesn't the city offer balanced billing for our water/sewer/garbage monthly billings like we have with MDU and BHP?

Is it any surprise that the Rapid City school district (and almost every other public school system) is desperately trying to fill teaching positions? It is a direct result of politicians inserting themselves into education policy at the state and national level.

If the narcissistic Noem NASCAR emulates our governor's leadership style, it will race around the track backwards while violating legal and ethical standards.

Instead of our governor devoting her time to recruiting out-of-staters for SD state jobs, how about recruiting our citizens for these employment opportunities? Her history of hiring non-South Dakotans has been abysmal.

It's interesting the state of South Dakota can spend money on sponsoring a NASCAR racecar and spend money and advertise the slogan "Freedom Lives Here" in numerous other states, but the residents in this state can't get any tax relief when it comes to property taxes and grocery taxes.