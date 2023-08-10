The teacher shortage coupled with projected growth in Rapid City population is compounded when only ultra Right Wing teachers are deemed acceptable by the State.

This Tuesday the 8th of July I was driving Jackson Blvd at 10:15 am and driving the speed limit. Motorcycles speeding by me and a policeman sitting at the golf course and not doing a thing. I guess during the Rally laws don’t apply to motorcycles. Some cycles had to be doing 50.

Traveling from Spearfish to Rapid City late Tuesday afternoon, and while most were observing the new speed limit rules, four times a motorcycle sped down the white line, weaving in and out of traffic at a very high rate of speed (80 plus mph). And we are told to "watch out for motorcycles." Maybe bikers should obey the rules.