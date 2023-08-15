Folks, let’s challenge our Congressional Folks and respective Political Parties to (deal with) our ever-growing federal deficit. Interest alone accounts for 15.5% of all federal revenue.

The Sturgis Rally was this week and with that comes a lot of motorcycles. I don’t mind them, but if we’re supposed to respect motorcycle riders on the road, then they should do the same. Cutting someone off and weaving through traffic is wrong and disrespectful. So if bikers want to continue to complain about watching out for them and respect, then they need to respect vehicle drivers as well. I’ll respect them if they respect me — it’s that simple.

I still do not understand the agreement on the parking lot. Seems as if it would have made more sense to sell the air above the lot to the technology company, keep the parking lot and have covered parking for everyone.

They do not answer phones, waiting lines are inexcusable, only open 4 days per week. Treasurer needs to be replaced.

Looks like South Dakota Democrats have their own Trump, someone who refuses to leave office after being rejected.