Sturgis officials are concerned about the declining numbers of rally visitors. Perhaps they should start by looking into the pervasive "greed" factor...starting with outrageous prices for lodging, meals, gas, etc.

To reduce the deficit we must stop cutting taxes on wealthy people and corporations and make them pay their fair share. When a hospital nurse pays more in federal income tax than a major corporation, it is clear that the current system is neither fair nor reasonable.

Come on, people! Complaining about motorcycles in the Black Hills every August after 83 years is just another way of saying, “get off my lawn!”

For all of you so upset over the new County Treasurer's Office hours, you need to lay the blame where it belongs...with the County Commission. THEY are the ones who are in charge...the treasurer is not, so quit blaming the wrong people and go to a County Commission meeting and tell them!

Dear Tourists — The Black Hills is my home and in my home you're family — I'll bend over backwards to make you feel welcome. As a guest in a home, I sure would appreciate you picking up after yourself, obeying rules of courtesy (please? thank you?) and safety (speed limit? off-roading regulations?), and having a little gratitude.