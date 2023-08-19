I am all for a Federal Ag Bill that helps our Ag economy remain stable, but if SNAP benefits are diminished my support goes to zero. It is hypocritical to provide the Ag community with a safety net while ignoring the food insecurity of so many of our citizens.

When will people realize that taxes paid by corporations become a business expense and are passed on to the customer (us). Even Democrat John F. Kennedy said "don't tax the job makers."

Sturgis rally attendance down and crime numbers increase. This isn’t what we want.

The bigger issue with the teacher shortage is, who is filling those empty positions? Not certified teachers. Washed up professors and anyone with a pulse at this point. And how many kids are in a class? It’s outrageous. This community needs to take a hard look at what it thinks its priorities are for education.

As daily Canyon Lake Park walkers, we applaud Mayor Salamun's Park Ranger idea.

I wish all the side dump trailers and dump trucks hauling rocks and gravel would use the cargo covers before I have to buy my third windshield.