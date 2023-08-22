New teacher with a master's degree starts at $42,000 in RCAS; 57 open positions (certified) in a district of 14,000 students. Same teacher, Douglas Schools (Box Elder) has a $53,000 starting salary, four open positions (certified) in a district of 2,800 students. RCAS is 5 times as large, but has 15 times as many vacancies. Teacher shortage? No, it's a pay shortage.

The governor of South Dakota has now been dubbed the “Prairie Palin” after announcing she would possibly consider (being) Trump’s running mate. If that isn’t an embarrassment for the state, what is?

Gov. Noem is asking for input to replace Sen. Castleberry. who recently resigned. I would venture to guess the only viable candidates will be those whose response to her will be, "Yes, Governor, whatever you say!"