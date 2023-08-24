This may be a good week for the school board members, superintendent and any other administrators to leave their air conditioned offices and visit any of the schools that do not have air conditioning. May make them realize that it’s not an optimal learning environment in 80-90 degree temps.

Government at all levels should offer public education and reminders on what science tells us we can all do to reduce carbon and other pollutants and otherwise protect our planet.

Ah, Yes. South Dakota higher education is dropping in enrollment and is in need of increasing student numbers. So they're playing a new song (again) to attract new students. But at the root, they're still dancing the same dance. We need a major cost reduction so graduates are not paying education expenses for the rest of their lives.

Nice to see Gov. Noem is taking a state-paid trip to the southern border to protect our land-locked state. One would think she has enough issues at home to deal with, but those don't present many opportunities for a political photo-op.