So, who has noticed a fatter wallet since the sales tax was reduced from 6.5 percent to 6.2 percent? I haven't.

The population is growing at an unsustainable level. Maybe Elevate Rapid City could elevate the living conditions instead of grow grow grow. Seems like we should slow down a bit and grow from the inside out. We lost grocery stores, Albertsons, Dan's and now kind of have two. Seems like Elevate could bring in Aldi or Trader Joe's to help the living conditions.

I find it insane that John Thune is finally "ready to turn the page on Trump," now that our party is destroyed. What does it say for our party following this man and his destruction for so long?

I challenge Gov. Noem to make an ad to recruit badly needed teachers to come to South Dakota. Her selling points would be "no individual income tax ever" (but 49th lowest pay) and "freest state in America" (except for politicians writing curriculum standards).

None of South Dakota's congressional delegation will show up for Trump's Rapid City event, but they still refuse to acknowledge his numerous indictments and disastrous drag on the Republican party.