I would like to express my appreciation to Denise Rossum for planning and organizing the annual picnic for the Widowed Community in Rapid City. We had a wonderful response from widows and widowers. Thank you, Denise.

Well, school is in session and nobody wants to abide the flashing lights at the school crosswalk on West Chicago and I almost get hit by 2 cars that aren’t going 15 but speeding. Are people that oblivious or on their phones? Maybe there needs to be a cop sitting at each school crosswalk before someone gets hit, especially a child.

The Mayor’s idea of “park rangers” sounds a little Nazi-istic. Many dog walkers who appear to have their dogs off-leash are actually using electronic callers (shock/vibrate training collars), which allow them total control over their dog. It’s an acceptable method of control. If my dog attacks your dog, I should be held accountable, period. Thanks but no thanks — no need for park rangers and more regulations.

The only part Trump and Trumpers can play in the 2024 election is spoiler. Trump lost by popular vote twice and in the electoral college once...he'll lose again with his lies, deceit and bullying. Any of the 8 Republican candidates in the first debate will be far better than Biden. It's time to Dump Trump before he loses again.