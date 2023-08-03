Four years from now Rapid City citizens will be complaining about "pot-holes", "high property taxes", "crime" and "speeders"; only the mayor's name has changed, but everything will remain the same.

Does SD realize how much money they are handing over to an outside company to come in and mine our lithium. If this state would mine their own lithium or at least make a deal with an outside company to mine it, SD would never have to worry about money again. Come on SD, let’s stop giving our state away.

I don’t pretend to be a vocabulary prude, but the vocabulary used by our politicians, especially in Washington D.C., is very irresponsible and disgusting. They can present their points of view or feeling without insulting everyone with obscene language. Grow up. Many young children get a time out for using foul language. Politicians and their team members should also get a time out.

Maybe the problem isn’t wages or politics, perhaps it is the unruly students that curse and threaten our teachers and staff. Oh yes, my child wound never do that.