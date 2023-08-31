New mayor to address affordable housing as every new mayor has tried to no avail. As an owner of several rental properties, there will never be affordable housing until the state lowers the 30 percent tax increase on non-owner occupied properties. I don't pay that, my tenants do.

Mr. Trump, don’t go away mad, just please go away. I was foolish to have voted for you once, but I won’t make the same mistake.

SD Republicans only care about children when they are actively trying to exert power or dominion over someone else. When it comes to just doing the right thing and feeding hungry kids they could care less. Feed yourself kids, we can’t be bothered, that’s SD Republicans for ya.

If your dog is off its leash, you don't have total control over them, no matter what kind of collar you put on. Maybe with enough tickets, you'll show some consideration for everyone else and follow city ordinances.