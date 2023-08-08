Gas prices. Yep, the Rally/Tourist rip-off and we locals get hosed. Don’t tell me there isn’t any price gouging going on. Yet they get away with it. Our lawmakers should be getting an earful.

Ellsworth Air Force Base anticipates 9,000 families will be moving here soon. Since there aren’t enough K-12 teachers in Rapid City now, what is the plan for the thousands of new students in the near future?

The slogan of Freedom Works Here is a big falsehood, when women have no choice for their own bodies and once again the Attorney General going after medical marijuana shows otherwise.

What possible leadership topic is Trump qualified to speak about at the South Dakota GOP's Monumental Leadership Rally? After his third indictment, the only topic I can come up with is his war on democracy.