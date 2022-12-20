 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 20

Two Cents

Why is Governor Noem at war with China? Is she moving to Taiwan? Seems like there are things inside the state that deserve some attention.

Just 12 hours after Biden spoke at a Gun Violence Vigil, he freed a notorious gun dealer!

Here’s a new idea, instead of continuing to play the blame game, how about both parties putting their heads together and actually come up with a solution for the border crisis. Enough of the “same old” dribble.

There is a new #1 for “most-wasted SD taxpayer dollars!” Failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith and failed GOP Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (both leaving their house seats in January) went to Hawaii this fall for the Council of State Governments’ conference. We now know their wives attended as well, Gosch as speaker approved it, and we paid for it!

I am so surprised that some of you admire a former President who inspired the January 6 insurrection and now wants to get rid of the Constitution. Wake up, we might not have a country as we know it now. 

