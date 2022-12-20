 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

Two Cents

How many more department heads/personnel will Kristi Noem get rid of before she has total control of our "free" state?

Make Accountability Great Again. Indict him.

Much gratitude and respect to Sheriff Thom. Remarkable law enforcement career! Citizens of Pennington County thank you for your service to the community!

Was there ever a doubt that the entire aim of the Jan. 6 committee was to get Trump? What a waste of taxpayer dollars!

It has been suggested that Republicans and Democrats “put their heads together” to come up with a solution to the border crisis. For that to happen the Democrats would have to recognize and admit that the crisis does exist!

To all the workers who insure we have power and water, to those who deliver our mail and deal with our trash and waste — Merry Christmas and thank you for everything! Our world would not be what it is without your efforts.

