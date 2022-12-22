Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

Four self-checkout lanes open equates to one overworked employee and three unemployed persons.

A big thank you to Dr. Anthony Fauci for his 54 years of public health service and for his brave and wise advice, "Stick to the science." Despite what the scientifically ignorant tried to promote, Dr. Fauci stuck to the facts even at the risk of his own personal safety. We need more public servants like him.

The reason why the Biden administration wants to open the border is so the Democrats can get more low income voters to vote then in. Has nothing to do with anything else.

There has been a border crisis going on for many years through multiple presidents both Democratic and Republican and neither side has fixed it. Both sides have to work together like the Congress was supposed to instead of thinking their side is the right side.

How embarrassing for the RCAS community relations manager to say the winter storm came out of nowhere. This pending storm had significant local/national coverage for many days prior to it arriving in the area.