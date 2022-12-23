Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

When did "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you" become "My way or the highway"? Nothing will get better unless that attitude changes at the highest levels of government.

After the Jan. 6 Committee referred Donald Trump for criminal prosecution, he called the committee a kangaroo court. Perhaps he doesn't realize that nearly every single person testifying before the committee was a member of his own staff, his legal team, or his inner circle.

Now that it has been determined that there is no definition of state-related travel, the first bill that should be entered in the 2023 legislative session should be one that does (define state-related travel). Otherwise Gov. Noem will continue her ongoing campaign travels paid for at taxpayers' expense without any guardrails whatsoever.

The wage price spiral is at the heart of the inflationary cycle so why did we seniors get an 8% COLA? Politicians too afraid to explain what needs to be done for the sake of our country. There's the greatest generation and then there's us.