 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

  • 0
Two Cents

When did "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you" become "My way or the highway"? Nothing will get better unless that attitude changes at the highest levels of government.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

After the Jan. 6 Committee referred Donald Trump for criminal prosecution, he called the committee a kangaroo court. Perhaps he doesn't realize that nearly every single person testifying before the committee was a member of his own staff, his legal team, or his inner circle.

Now that it has been determined that there is no definition of state-related travel, the first bill that should be entered in the 2023 legislative session should be one that does (define state-related travel). Otherwise Gov. Noem will continue her ongoing campaign travels paid for at taxpayers' expense without any guardrails whatsoever.

The wage price spiral is at the heart of the inflationary cycle so why did we seniors get an 8% COLA? Politicians too afraid to explain what needs to be done for the sake of our country. There's the greatest generation and then there's us. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 20

Your Two Cents for Dec. 20

Why is Governor Noem at war with China? Is she moving to Taiwan? Seems like there are things inside the state that deserve some attention.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

How many more department heads/personnel will Kristi Noem get rid of before she has total control of our "free" state?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News