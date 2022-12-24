Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

How wonderful that the Fork Real Cafe was awarded the SD Retailers Assoc. Community Service Award. This is a well-deserved honor for a cafe whose stated mission is to connect with the community.

Washington politicians who don't support Ukraine, support Putin and war crimes.

So now that the Republicans will control the House, Johnson wants both parties to work together. Why have a change of heart now?

Anti-vaxxer parents have no reason to complain about the shortage of over-the-counter medicines to treat their sick children. If they had heeded the medical community's encouragement to get them vaccinated, more than likely their children wouldn't have gotten sick at all.

Thank you to all the heroes that helped stranded motorists, including rescue/law enforcement and Red Cross personnel, businesses that opened up to help house people, and the generosity of strangers and neighbors who put their comfort and safety behind helping others. God Bless you all and your families.